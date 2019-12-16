Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's TD passes record

(WVLT) -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's record all-time NFL touchdown passing record on Monday night with 540 passes.
Manning's record was 539.
In a game against Manning's former team, the Indianapolis Colts, Brees tied Manning's record in the first half of the game and broke it after halftime.
⚜️540 ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 17, 2019
Drew Brees has done it: the most TD passes in @NFL history!#Saints #MNF pic.twitter.com/7FAakkRGCm
