Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's TD passes record

Posted: 
Updated: Mon 10:10 PM, Dec 16, 2019

(WVLT) -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's record all-time NFL touchdown passing record on Monday night with 540 passes.

Manning's record was 539.

In a game against Manning's former team, the Indianapolis Colts, Brees tied Manning's record in the first half of the game and broke it after halftime.


