Advertisement

Drew Brees’ wife apologizes for husband’s comments on flag

PHOTO: Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints Quarterback
PHOTO: Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints Quarterback
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has apologized for comments he made in an interview regarding his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem. Now his wife has apologized as well, saying “we are the problem.”

Brittany Brees shared those words in an Instagram post Saturday along with a Bible verse and two quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr., including one that said “In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

“To say ‘I don’t agree with disrespecting the flag,’ I now understand was also saying I don’t understand what the problem really is, I don’t understand what you’re fighting for, and I’m not willing to hear you because of our preconceived notions of what that flag means to us,” Brittany Brees wrote in a lengthy post shared on the couple’s foundation page.

Her husband was asked Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo to revisit the protests of former NFL quarterback Kaepernick, who silently took a knee during the anthem before games to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States,” Drew Brees said during the interview, adding that the national anthem reminds him of his grandfathers, who served in the armed forces during World War II.

After the comments aired, the quarterback was criticized on social media by high-profile athletes, including LeBron James, and some of his teammates. Protesters marching in New Orleans last week also chanted curses at him.

“White America is not hearing,” his wife wrote in the apology post Saturday. “We’re not actively LOOKING for racial prejudice.”

Drew Brees apologized for his statements last week in an Instagram post, saying his comments were “insensitive and completely missed the mark.” He also apologized in a video posted on Instagram, and wrote a letter to President Donald Trump on social media saying “I realize this is not an issue about the American flag” after the president said on Twitter Friday that Brees should not have taken back his original comments.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Food pantry feeds increased need for Cocke and Sevier Counties

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Anne
The need for help putting food on the table has increased greatly in Cocke and Sevier Counties since the coronavirus pandemic hit and unemployment raised to around 30 percent. Executive Director Audrey Jones at Sunset Gap Community Center said the need for a local food pantry has doubled. Her organization previously served around 75 families each week. Now they serve around 150. "We want to make sure you have enough to feed your family," said Jones. Sunset Gap needs more volunteers to help unload trucks full of donated food and then organize and distribute it each week. Distribution typically happens on Wednesday mornings, with first-time recipients required to show proof of income and residency.

WVLT News

Apple working to develop social distancing group selfie software

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Apple was granted a patent for software that would allow for social distancing group selfies.

WVLT News

Nashville expresses interest to host 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft

Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation told the Tennessee Titans the city has formally submitted an expression of interest to host the NFL Draft in 2024 or 2025.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with homicide after shooting

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A man has been charged in a shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead.

WVLT News

NASCAR unveils plan to welcome back fans

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The sport of NASCAR has returned to action, but has done so without fans in the stands. That will all change beginning with the June 14th race at Homestead, Florida.

Latest News

WVLT News

Angela Boswell, William McCloud vehicle theft case bound over to grand jury after hearing

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Angela Boswell and William McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding their theft of property charges.

WVLT News

Mississippi truck driver identified after 18-wheeler went over side of I-10 bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi truck driver has been identified as 47-year-old Taj Latos Sanford of Gulfport after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

WVLT News

Tennessee House committee passes bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
A bill to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a state holiday in Tennessee passed a Tennessee House committee Tuesday.

WVLT News

Washington paddle boarder discovers rare deep sea fish with coffee cup sized eyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A paddle boarder made a discovery of an extremely rare fish near Port Angeles Sunday that has wildlife researchers buzzing.

WVLT News

Resolution to remove bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from state capitol fails

Updated: 1 hour ago
A resolution to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from Tennessee's state capitol died in committee.

WVLT News

Morristown police searching for armed robber

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morristown Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.