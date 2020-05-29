Drive-in concert to be held at Smokies Stadium

A drive-in concert is set to be held at Smokies Stadium on six dates this summer.

Cars will park 10 feet apart in the stadium parking lot for the event as concert-goers tune in to a special FM radio station to hear the music.

Attendees may also bring a lawn chair and sit next to their vehicle.

Food and drinks will be provided by the Tennessee Smokies.

Several bands are scheduled to play at the event:

June 19 The Dead Ringers and Knoxville’s Favorite Smooth Sailor

June 20 Enjoy the music of AC DC with BIG GUNS

July 10 The Dave Mathews Tribute Band

July 11 TBA

July 31 Blank Newspaper Night

August 1 TBA Next week

Tickets will be available May 29 online here.

300 cars will be allowed to attend each date.

