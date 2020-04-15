Drive-thru COVID-19 testing events in Sevier, Roane Counties

The East Tennessee Regional Health Office is hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing in two communities this coming weekend.

Nurses and National Guard medics will be at Smokies Stadium on Saturday to collect samples. They will be at Roane State Community College on Sunday.

“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Janet Ridley, Regional Health Director. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants,

and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”

The regional health office said the test results would be available within 72 hours after samples are submitted to the lab "depending on lab volume."

Testing sites and hours

Saturday, April 18

Smokies Stadium

3540 Line Drive

Kodak, TN 37764

9 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Sunday, April 19

Roane State Community College

276 Patton Lane

Harriman, TN 37748

9 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.