Drive-thru coronavirus testing facility opens in Seattle

A technique to test people for coronavirus in South Korea is beginning in the U.S.

CBS News reported that officials in South Korea have been testing hundreds of people every day for coronavirus using fast food-style drive-thrus. Now, the technique is coming to the U.S. and will be used in Washington.

The University of Washington Medical Center in North Seattle can test 40 to 50 people per day using the method; however, officials said the facility was only being used for faculty and students.

"We need widespread testing right now," Dr. Seth Cohen, Medical Director for Infection Prevention at UW Medicine, told KIRO. "There's urgency around it."

The program will be expanded to first responders, employees at long-term care facilities and patients at the hospital showing symptoms soon.

CBS reported that the "drive-thru" has three tents set up on campus, one with cleaning supplies and the other two are used for scheduling, maintaining health information and storing test kits.

Patients roll down their car windows, and a medical professional wearing full protective gear swabs their nasal cavities. The samples are tested at the end of each day.

"What we've learned from viruses like SARS and other coronaviruses is they can really rapidly disseminate through a hospital and cripple a health care workforce," Cohen told KIRO. "We're trying to stay ahead of it and prevent that from happening."

