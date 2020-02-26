Drive-thru grocery store expected to open in South Carolina

What could be more convenient than a drive-thru grocery store? Some folks in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina are about to see just how convenient that is.

WCSC reported that the Opie Grocery Station is expected to open in September 2020, where only six to eight people will staff the store.

The store itself will only be 2,900-square-feet.

WCSC reported that shoppers will be able to order groceries at the drive-thru or on an app beforehand. The owners of the grocery chain said the store will be like a fast-food restaurant, buy for groceries.

The plans still have to pass a design review board.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WCSC. All rights reserved.