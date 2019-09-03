Driver arrested after deadly Murfreesboro shooting

One person was killed and another hurt in a Murfreesboro shooting on Monday.

According to WTVF, officers responded to a shooting on Laura Jean Boulevard. One man was found dead at the scene.

On Florence Road near Manson Pike, an additional shooting victim flagged down an ambulance. Officials say he was shot inside his vehicle. The man was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers said they spotted the suspect's vehicle. Officials said they "intercepted" the vehicle which then caused a crash involving three other vehicles at the corner of Medical Center Parkway and Thompson Lane.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.