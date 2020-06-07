Driver charged after allegedly hitting Memphis protester with car

A Memphis driver was charged with Reckless Endangerment and Reckless Driving after allegedly hitting a protester with his car on June 5.

According to a release from the Memphis Police Department officers responded to a call about a crash at Young Avenue east of Blythe Street around 7:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said a victim told them she was participating in a protest when a car struck her, trying to get through the crowd.

The crash reportedly happened while the protester was walking westbound on the roadway on Young Avenue . The victim said a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 18-year-old Anthony Marcuzzo struck her with his car while attempting to drive through the group.

The victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition. Other people protesting told police they were also struck by the vehicle, but they refused medical attention and continued participating.

After a preliminary investigation was conducted on the scene by MPD, 18-year-old Anthony Marcuzzo was arrested and issued a citation for no driver’s license and improper passing.

After gathering additional evidence and presenting it to the District Attorney's Office on June 6, MPD said Marcuzzo is charged with four counts of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Reckless Driving.

MPD reported that a similar incident occurred on June 5 where a black Nissan Juke turned from westbound Central to northbound Cooper and drove through a crowd of protest participants. Nobody was reportedly harmed, but officers arrested he driver, 26-year-old Beau Albauer, and conducted an on-scene investigation.

Albauer was issued a a citation for running a red light.This investigation is ongoing and Albauer could face additional charges.

