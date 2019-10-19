Truck driver dead after being pinned between tractor-trailer and pickup in Kentucky

A driver is dead after a collision involving his tractor-trailer and a pickup in the lot of a Kentucky truck stop.

Florence police say officers discovered the driver of the tractor-trailer with severe injuries to his legs at the TA truck stop on Burlington Pike

Investigators say the parked tractor-trailer rolled forward as the driver was walking in front of it. The driver was pinned between the tractor-trailer and a pickup that was parked in front of it.

The driver was removed and taken to the hospital where they later died from his injuries. Police have not identified the victim.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

