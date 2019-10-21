Driver miraculously survives accident with logging truck

A driver survived a scary accident with a logging truck that sent logs through the windshield and all the way to the back of their SUV.

Photos by the Whitfield County Fire Department show logs rammed through the front of the Nissan Xterra to the rear hatch from the Oct. 11 accident in Cohutta, Ga., about 100 miles northwest of Atlanta.

“Great job guys! Patient had only minor injuries,” the department’s Facebook post said.

