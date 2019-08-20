Driver of stolen semi arrested in Roane County after dozens of reckless driving calls

The driver of a semi-truck was arrested after dozens of drivers called police to complain that he was driving recklessly and harassing others on I-40.

According to a police report, when an officer attempted to stop the truck, driven by Perry R. Munguia, he continued driving on I-40 westbound for nearly two miles before taking the Lenoir City exit and pulling into the Lowe's parking lot.

When the officer asked Munguia why he did not stop when he activated the police lights, he responded saying that people in Michigan were "after him."

Munguia reportedly handed the officer a class C license from Texas, and only had a learner's permit for semi-operation.

The officer reported that Munguia was unable to answer simple questions, had difficulty focusing, and was slurring his words.

A search of the semi revealed a cigarette container with approximately 1.5 grams of a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine in a handbag on top of a small refrigerator in the cab of the truck.

The owner of the truck from State Freight Management LLC told police that Munguia had taken the truck without permission and that they had been searching for the truck for several days.

Munguia was placed under arrest and taken to the Roane County Jail on charges of Evading arrest, DUI, driving without a license, theft of a motor vehicle and drug-related offenses.

