Driver rescued from high water near Kentucky horse farm

One person was rescued from an SUV that became trapped in high water in Lexington.

The rescue happened Tuesday morning on Peter Pan Road, off Paris Pike, behind Gainesway Farm.

The driver was the only person inside the car. The Lexington Fire Department's water rescue team was able to pull the driver to safety.

This was the first water rescue of the day for the fire department. Maj. Jordan Saas told WKYT the department responded to five water rescue calls on Monday.

