Drivers: Concrete slab falls from truck, causes dozens of flats

Witnesses said a concrete slab fell from a truck forcing at least a dozen cars to the side of Interstate 40 West at the West Hills exit on Wednesday night.

Drivers were sidelined along I-40 in West Hills with flat tires after a concrete slab fell from a truck

One driver told WVLT News she was following a flatbed truck carrying a slab of concrete when the block fell from the truck.

She said she hit the concrete and immediately suffered a flat tire.

One lane remained closed as of 9:30 p.m.

WVLT News Reporter Robert Grant arrived on scene and found at least a dozen other cars pulled on the side of the road, each with at least one flat.

Six other drivers confirmed to Grant they also hit the slab of concrete.

Grant observed at least one car had suffered damage beyond a flat tire.