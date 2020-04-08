Drug and alcohol use on the rise, but help is still available

We’re all trying to navigate these challenging times. For some it’s easier than others. A few are turning to drugs and alcohol to help cope.

(Canva)

"All of these unknowns all of this disruption cause people who abuse chemical substances of any kind to use more than they normally would," Webster Bailey with Cornerstone of Recovery said.

Bailey said the drastic way of life changes caused by the coronavirus have more people turning to drugs and alcohol.

"Were always looking for an external solution to an internal problem," Bailey said. "That’s what’s going on right now. We reach outside of us to substances to help us change the way we feel inside."

In the middle of the global pandemic people are having to deal with stress they've never felt before, while being stuck at home.

"Having your children to take care of all day long, with working from home, or not working at all being out of work creates stress," Bailey said. "It’s real different when we don’t know how to cope with it. People are drinking more they are using more right now because it accessible and the opportunity is there to do it."

For people who are battling addiction, there is to better time to work toward sobriety then now according to Bailey.

"instead of staying at home for the next few weeks and being in limbo grab the bull by the horns using this as an opportunity to do something for yourself rather than sit there paralyzed in fear wondering about coronavirus doing something right now is the best solution.

Both Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings have transitioned online, along with several other treatments. Impatient care is still available to those who need it. While treatment and recovery might look a little different during the age of social distancing, there is still hope for those who need it.

"The communication and communities are still very vibrant and very much a part of the recovery process," Bailey said.

If you or someone you love need help click here for resources.