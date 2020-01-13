Drug bust uncovers nearly two pounds of meth at Hawkins County home

One woman was arrested Monday after authorities say a drug bust uncovered a large amount of meth at a Hawkins County home.

Victoria Ann Raney, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Deputies arrived at the home on Rocky Hill Road on Monday morning after receiving a tip. Raney allowed the deputies to search her residence where they located several bags of crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine.

Deputies located approximately 708 grams or 1 pound 9 ounces and a .22 caliber pistol.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Raney had a previous felony conviction out of the State of Georgia for possession of methamphetamine.

Raney was taken to the Hawkins County Jail for booking and remains in custody.

