Drug-resistant infections linked to pet store puppies

An outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria strain has been linked to contact with pet store puppies, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control.

A puppy is on display at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Thirty people from 13 states have been infected with Campylobacter jejuni, including three people from Kentucky.

The CDC says that of the 24 people they have interviewed, 21 reported contact with a puppy.

Twelve of the cases are linked to Petland, a national pet store chain. In Kentucky, there are Petland locations in Florence and Ashland.

The CDC says bacteria from the people who have gotten sick are resistant to commonly recommended antibiotics.

More than 100 people were sickened in a previous outbreak of Campylobacter infections from Petland puppies from 2016 to 2018