Drunk Florida man threatened to "kill every single" cop, deputies say

A Florida sheriff's office were called to a gas station for reports of a man trying to stick a lit cigarette in the propane container on the outside of the building, WWSB reported.

Bradenton deputies said 52-year-old Michael Cash was laying on the ground near the Marathon on 15th Street East with an open can of Natural Ice and two unopened cans next to him.

Investigators said Cash was intoxicated, slurring his speech and stumbled while trying to walk around.

While deputies put him in a patrol car, they said he began yelling, "I will kill every single one of you cops" and "I'll take care of you when I get out of jail."

Cash faces charges of a threat of death with serious bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

