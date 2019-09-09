Drunk driver convicted after deadly North Knox County crash

A man has been convicted on charges of DUI, vehicular homicide and others following a deadly crash in North Knox County.

The crash happened on Emory Road in February 2016 when Harlan Vigil Ferguson was driving recklessly, passing a vehicle in the wrong lane of traffic, prosecutors say.

Ferguson crossed the yellow line and crashed head-on into an unmarked police car driven by Chief David Henderson.

Henderson radioed ahead to another officer who activated his emergency equipment and tried to block Ferguson from endangering any other motorists. Ferguson left the roadway and entered a ditch to get around the police car before continuing down the road. Officers lost sight of Ferguson briefly until they saw him crossing the intersection of Emory Road and Bell Road in the wrong lane of traffic. Approximately one-half mile past the intersection, Ferguson ran off the road, striking a tree head-on, partially ejecting his passenger. Officers pulled Ferguson from the driver’s seat as the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The passenger was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Ferguson suffered a broken leg and hip and was extracted from the driver’s seat, yet at trial, he claimed he switched positions with the passenger after the wreck, the district attorney's office said in a release.

The DA's Office said the hospital drew Ferguson’s blood, and testing revealed his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.18, more than twice the legal limit.

Sentencing for Ferguson was set for November 7.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.