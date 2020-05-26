Drunk man floating down a flooded river with a bottle of rum in his lap rescued by Indiana deputies

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said they saved a man's life and rescued him before he went over the Milltown Dam over the weekend.

WAVE reported that the Indiana DNR said on social media that an intoxicated man had passed out on a raft with a bottle of rum on his lap. He had floated seven miles down the flooded Blue River.

Investigators said they tried to wake him up by shouting and blowing a whistle, but they ended up having to launch a boat and set up a tag line to prevent him from going over the dam.

WAVE reported the man washed ashore a couple of miles down the river and was given a medical checkup before he was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WAVE. All rights reserved.