Dry weather concerns for Cherokee National Forest

The dry weather is causing issues for tourism around East Tennessee.

Woman catches trout in the Tellico River (Source: WVLT)

In Tellico Plains, folks who love to fish for trout are feeling the heat because the Tellico River isn't flowing as strong as it used to be.

"It's not like it used to be. Because it used to have so much water in it," said tourist, Ellyse Dyer.

She's concerned about the river and she's not alone. Carl "Jim" Farrell manages the Lodge at Green Cove.

"The river is way down, lower than usual. Fishing is pretty rough right now," said Farrell, "There's not much water and the water temperature is up."

Some are still trying to catch trout, but no one is staying at the Lodge.

"This is the deadest time of the year. Between the regular stocking season and the delayed harvest season," Farrell explained.

Tellico trout hatchery manager, Jonathan Ellis, said there is hope to get tourists and trout.

"Even though we are in a drought at the hatchery we're still able to get enough water to supply the fish that we're rearing here," explained Ellis, "And also the water quality because the temperature is still relatively cool here."

He's preparing for the delayed stocking beginning October 1, 2019. But right now the river is low and warm causing the trout to have to find deep cooler holes or they might not survive.

"With the water being low like it is we will probably reduce our stocking numbers until the quality improves or till the quantity actually improves," Ellis said.

And Farrell is staying positive about the tourists returning.

"It will pick back up because bear season's around the corner, deer season's around the corner," said Farrell.

They are hoping for rain and cooler weather to help the trout.

