Dry weather, high wind played roles in cornfield fire, officials say

Investigators have not identified the cause of a fire that hit a Cocke County cornfield on Monday.

The Cocke County Fire Department said the fire happened in the Glendale area near the Hamblen County line.

The landowner told crews he had no idea how the fire started, but believed the wind carried it onto his cornfield. The fire department said high wind and dry weather contributed to the fire, which spread across several acres.

The fire department put out the flames with help from the Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department, crews from Hamblen County, Dandridge Fire Department and the Tennessee Forestry Division.

