Duck Duck Goose consignment event returns to Knoxville Expo Center

One of East Tennessee's largest consignment events is back.

The Duck-Duck-Goose consignment sale will return Wednesday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Knoxville Expo Center. Customers who shop Friday and Saturday can take advantage of orf half-price deals.

The sale will offer children's clothes for 50 to 90 percent off retail prices.

Families will get the chance to find gently used clothing, toys, furniture and more at great prices during the event.

The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday.

