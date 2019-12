Duck, duck, rescue! One Knoxville duck was reunited with its family today thanks to Knoxville Police Department Animal Control officers.

Source: KPD

According to KPD, the duck had gotten tangled in some old fishing line at the Fountain City Lake, and officers "jumped to the rescue."

KPD said the duck was unharmed and "happily released to its family."

