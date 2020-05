Some lucky ducks got a police escort as they crossed a street in Gatlinburg Wednesday.

Julie Grindstaff Wilcox told WVLT News she got some video of a police officer May 27 as he halted traffic to let a mother duck and her ducklings cross the road.

Wilcox posted the video on Facebook, and it has been shared more than 1,000 times.

