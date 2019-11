The New Market Volunteer Fire Department said a dump truck crash caused lanes of West Highway 11E to close for several hours on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in front of the Strawberry Plains Post Office.

Crews asked drivers to use caution in the area. All lanes are expected to reopen by 6:00 p.m.

No details about the cause of the crash or whether anyone was hurt were released.

