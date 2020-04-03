Dumpster diving bear caught on camera in Gatlinburg

A bear was caught on camera grabbing a little breakfast from a Gatlinburg dumpster Friday morning.

A large bear can be seen popping out of the dumpster with a snack in hand.

The poster of the video said the dumpster was located behind a Gatlinburg Fast Stop.

TWRA says, "While black bears are usually tolerant of humans, they should always be treated as wild animals, whether in residential or backcountry areas."

Never feed or approach a black bear.

To learn more about how you can stay safe and help keep bears safe visit the TWRA website.

