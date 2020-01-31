Dunbar Cave State Park honored as top park in 2019

The state's Department of Environment and Conservation has announced that Dunbar Cave State Park has been selected as the 2019 Tennessee State Park of the Year.

The agency said Thursday that Dunbar Cave State Park is the site of significant prehistoric Mississippian Native American cave art.

It is also home to a prehistoric site for part of the Eastern Woodlands. The park encompasses 144 acres near Clarksville.

Over the last two years, staff has transformed Dunbar Cave State Park to redeveloping cave tours to be more engaging.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/31/2020 4:49:04 AM (GMT -5:00)