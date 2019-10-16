Dunkin' Coffee beer hits shelves for limited time

Beer has become available in all kinds of flavors, but did you ever expect your morning cup of joe to be the newest release? And yes, there is coffee in the beer.

Harpoon Brewery just released a second batch of its Dunkin' Coffee Porter.

The beer is a mix of Harpoon's craft beer and Dunkin's Espresso Blend Coffee. The company said the drink has a six percent ABV and described it as tasting like "espresso and dark chocolate" and having a "mild to medium body, with low bitterness and high drinkability."

The bottle is designed to look like the classic Dunkin' logo with pink and orange print.

The beer is available on draft and in 12-ounce bottles. Harpoon created an online beer finder to help you find the nearest location to purchase the coffee.

