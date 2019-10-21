Dunkin’ Donuts launching meatless breakfast sandwich nationwide in November

Dunkin’ Donuts is introducing a meatless sandwich nationwide.

The donut chain said will start selling its plant-based ‘Beyond Meat’ breakfast sandwich in November.

Dunkin' first introduced a breakfast sandwich featuring meatless sausage in New York City this July.

CEO Dave Hoffman said sales of the sandwich were more than twice as high as expected.

Dunkin' Donuts has also been experimenting with new breakfast items like breakfast bowls and healthier sandwiches.

More than 9,000 Dunkin’ locations will start serving the new sandwich starting Nov. 6.

