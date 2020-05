Dunkin Donuts will thank healthcare workers working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dunkin' will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut with no purchase necessary.

The special offer is in celebration of National Nurses Day.

Dunkin' will limit the offer to one per guest and it is not valid on mobile orders.

