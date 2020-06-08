Dunkin' hiring up to 25,000 workers

Dunkin' announced it was hiring up to 25,000 workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS News reported the chain is looking to hire counter employees and managers to work at its franchises, the company said in a release Monday.

At the end of 2019, CBS reported there were more than 9,000 Dunkin' franchises open, and 90 percent of them remained open amid the pandemic.

Among the benefits of working with the company is the option of an online college education. CBS reported the company is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University to offer employees the chance of earning a degree.