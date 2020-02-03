Dustin Colquitt follows suit in Super Bowl family tradition

For the 11th straight year, Tennessee football was represented in the Super Bowl, as VFLs Dustin Colquitt and Emmanuel Moseley faced off in Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami.

Denver Broncos punter Britton Colquitt, left, and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, with their father Craig in an undated family photo. Like his father, Britton won a Super Bowl ring when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016. Craig Colquitt won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Courtesy of Anne Colquitt)

Colquitt and the Chiefs came out on top of Moseley and the 49ers, 31-20. Colquitt, who suited up for the Vols from 2001-04, served as a game captain and punted twice for an average of 50 yards per punt, pinning one inside the 20-yard line.

For San Francisco, Moseley recorded five tackles and broke up one pass.

With the Chiefs' win, Colquitt became the 48th former Vol to win a Super Bowl. Colquitt and Moseley's appearances were the 92nd and 93rd by VFLs in Super Bowl history. Nearly 72 different NFL Vols have played in at least one Super Bowl.

Colquitt, like his brother Britton, was a kicker at Bearden High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete.

Colquitt was then recruited by Phillip Fulmer to punt at Tennessee and was picked in the third round by the Chiefs in 2005. Fifteen years later he's a Super Bowl champion. Those who knew the punter well recognized that talent early on.

"He played basketball here as well and had to stop with some knee problems, he also played soccer and football. He was the kind of athlete that could have played any sport on the campus. I talked with one of his former coaches this morning, his basketball coach, he said he was the best athlete he ever coached in his career. He was that kind of athlete," Bearden High historian Jack Tate said.

Colquitt's head coach at UT, Phillip Fulmer added, "He probably could have played soccer honestly at the collegiate level. he came in here and fit right in right away and helped us get some big wins. I was able to text with Dustin just a few days ago and wished him a lot of luck and I can't wait to hear back from him."

Colquitt joined his father Craig, and brother Britton, as Super Bowl champions. Craig won two rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1978 and 1979, while Britton won in 2016 with the Denver Broncos.

