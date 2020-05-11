Dutch school installs plexiglass in classrooms

A school in a Dutch city has installed plexiglass shields around students' desks and installed hand sanitizer dispensers as they prepare to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS News reports that cases of the virus have been declining in the Netherlands, and elementary schools are set to reopen May 11.

The Sprinkplank school is using new measures to help keep their students safe.

"Our teachers are not worried," said Rascha van der Sluijs, the school's technical coordinator. "We have flexible screens that we bought so we can protect our teachers if students are coughing."

CBS reported that each school district is tasked with setting its own policies for reopening, with many planning to accept students on alternate days and some schools will have teachers wearing medical masks.

High schools in the Netherlands are not set to open until June.

