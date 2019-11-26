Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Danny DeVito crash wedding. sing to bride and groom

How many new couples can say they had Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito serenade them at their wedding reception?

The actors were in Mexico promoting their new film, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” when they became wedding crashers, belting out their own unique version of the Nat King Cole classic “Unforgettable.”

“What started off as a quiet sunset Teremana tequila toast with mi amigo, Danny DeVito - turned into Wedding Crashers 2.0,” Johnson tweeted. “So much love and mana in the room for the lovely bride & groom. Congrats Will & Kristine Abbot!”

The whole room swooned. There were lots of pictures.

“Wow, I mean, that was amazing. What did you think?” Johnson said in the video with his arm around DeVito.

“We crashed it. We killed it,” the actor replied, fist-bumping “The Rock.”

The pair ended the video with some advice for the groom.

“Here’s five important words Danny and I live by,” Johnson said. "Yes, honey, you are right.”

