Dying Ariz. mom collapses on 4-month-old baby, suffocating him

The sudden death of an Arizona mother became a double tragedy when she fell on her 4-month-old son, suffocating him, according to police.

Flowers, candles and stuffed animals form a memorial for 38-year-old Larinique Meadows and her son, 4-month-old Denari Meadows, outside a townhome in Tempe, Arizona. (Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN)

Flowers, a balloon and stuffed animals form a memorial outside the Tempe, Arizona, townhome, where 38-year-old Larinique Meadows and her son, 4-month-old Denari Meadows, were found dead Saturday evening.

Investigators believe the mother had a medical emergency. She had been researching chest pains on her phone, but there is no record of her trying to call 911.

“It's a very, very tragic incident in which we believe that she had some sort of heart condition, heart episode, and then passed away and fell on top of Denari,” said Detective Greg Bacon with Tempe Police.

Denari is believed to have suffocated after his mother fell on him.

Police say the 4-month-old’s father was asleep upstairs at the time because he works the night shift. He discovered the bodies when he woke up, six hours after the last time he saw Larinique and his son alive.

"This looks like it's a health-related issue. Father seems to be very hard-working, trying to provide for his family, works nights, ran some errands that morning for the family, specifically for the baby. So, it's just a very tragic situation, and we mourn for them," Bacon said.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play.

