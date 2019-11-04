Dynamic UT basketball duo honored by SEC coaches

If Tennessee is going to have any success this season on the basketball court, their dynamic backcourt duo of senior's Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden are going to have to perform well.

So far, so good for the veteran Vols who combined for 45 points in UT's exhibition win over Eastern New Mexico.

The league's coaches recognized the value of the two players and named both young men to the preseason All-SEC squad.

Turner and Bowden enter the season on the verge of joining UT's 50-man 1,000-Point Club. They are the team's top returning scorers, as Turner averaged 11.0 points per game, and Bowden averaged 10.6 points per game.

Turner, Bowden and the rest of the Volunteers open the 2019-20 season Tuesday when they host UNC Asheville at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.

