E-cigarettes, traditional cigarettes contain equal nicotine, health officials said

A Monroe County high school student was life-flighted for a emergency Wednesday, September 25.

The Sequoyah High School student's aunt told WVLT News he was in stable condition. But the incident has raised questions about vaping dangers and the chemicals that could be inside e-cigarettes.

The Knox County Health Department said one pod in an e-cigarette has the same amount of nicotine as a pack of traditional cigarettes. So why are they so popular with teens and young adults?

"Especially with regards to youth -- they do not need these in their hands...because of the high likelihood of forming a nicotine addiction," Kerri Thompson, the Tobacco Use Prevention Coordinator for the Knox County Health Department, said.

Juuls are the most popular e-cigarette brand with growing popularity over the past three years. Health officials said you can easily find them across college, high school and even some elementary school campuses.

Thompson said it can leave lasting effects on brain development for kids whose brains continue to grow until around 25-years-old.

While traditional cigarettes leave an strong smell, kids have learned ways to mask the smell of an e-cigarette, making it hard for parents to spot.

"Unfortunately, youth especially, have become savvy at masking that. It's important for parents to know they might not easily smell," Thompson said.

Sources told WVLT News the Sequoyah High student was using a dab pen, which is an e-cigarette with THC. They said school nurses saved his life with narcan, which raises concerns about what the e-cigarettes could be laced with.

"So many unknowns -- you may not know what's in the Juul you're paying to use during your lunch hour," Thompson said. "It's foreign substances going directly into the lungs which then reach the blood stream."

The Knox County Health Department also warned of other ingredients and additives in Juuls that can irritate the lungs when inhaled.

Tennessee has reported 36 total vaping-related medical emergencies. While there is no state-wide ban currently, they are illegal for anyone under 18-years-old.

