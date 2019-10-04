They say 'all dogs go to heaven,' now they're getting an extra blessing

Pets are members of the family, and local clergy made sure to bless dogs, cats, even horses Friday.

(WVLT)

The soccer field at the Episcopal School of Knoxville was full of beagles, Scottish terriers, Great Danes, tabby cats, and ponies as part of the school's annual 'Blessing of the Animals.'

The tradition is inspired by St. Francis of Assisi. The Saint was known for taking care of all of God's creations, not just humans.

Did you miss the prayer and blessing, but want to partake? Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge is doing a similar blessing and Pet Fest. It's happening Saturday, October 5th in Oak Ridge.