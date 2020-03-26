Why Morristown-Hamblen EMS won't take some patients to Nashville

Middle Tennessee has become the epicenter for the COVID-19 pandemic in Tennessee. Davidson County, where Nashville is, 203 cases as of March 26.

Concerns about the hotspot there have reached to East Tennessee, where Morristown-Hamblen EMS said it will no longer provide elective transport to Nashville due to the coronavirus.

Director Danny Housewright tells WVLT News that they can't afford to lose anyone if one of their crew gets infected.

Housewright said the rule only applied to elective transport, and that if the situation is life or death, the patient would be taken to Nashville.

The director added that overall call volume and requests for EMS service have been down, and he believes people in the are are heeding calls to stay home unless they absolutely have to be out.

