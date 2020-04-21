EPA awards Tenn. $697,000 to test for lead in school drinking water

According to a release from the environmental protection agency, The State of Tennessee has been awarded $697,000 in funding for the testing of drinking water at schools.

“Addressing childhood lead exposure from drinking water sources is a top EPA priority,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “EPA is proud to help Tennessee protect children and families from lead exposure and invest in thoughtful, preventative actions."

The funding is planned to be used for testing Head Start, Early Head Start facilities and TDHS-licensed child care centers.

“We are grateful to the Environmental Protection Agency for this grant that will go toward addressing sources of lead in drinking water for our children,” David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of Tennessee’s children, and we look forward to continuing coordination with other Tennessee departments toward that end.”

