ESPN surprises UT grad Jordan Bone during Feel Good Friday segment

UT graduate and former Tennessee point guard Jordan Bone had a special surprise during ESPN's Feel Good Friday segment.

ESPN spoke to Jordan today discussing how he secretly earned his degree in Recreation and Sports Management when he received a special package at his door.

The package included a mortarboard of an orange and white 2020 tassel among other things and Jordan received a surprise video from Chancellor Plowman and Coach Barnes for him and his mom.

Jordan was drafted into the NBA and is on a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons.

