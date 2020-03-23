ESPN to celebrate Peyton Manning's birthday with 5-hour marathon

ESPN will celebrate Peyton Manning's birthday on Tuesday with a five-hour marathon.

In honor of the two-time Super Bowl champion's 44th birthday, a five-hour marathon dedicated to Manning will begin at 7 p.m on ESPN 2.

The marathon will begin with five episodes of Peyton's Places, a series where Manning visits some of the most historical sites in football history and discusses the cultural impact the sport has.

Following the series, SEC Storied: The Book of Manning, will air. The film explores the personal and professional life of former NFL and Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning and how the sudden loss of his father impacted his life and the way he and his wife, Olivia, raised their three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli.

The marathon will conclude with NFL Films’ Super Bowl Highlights: Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears (Manning’s first Super Bowl victory) at 11 p.m. followed by NFL’s Greatest Games: 2015 AFC Championship – Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots, highlighting Manning’s two-touchdown performance which propelled Denver to 20-18 win and eventually a Super Bowl 50 title.

Every episode of Peyton's Places will be available exclusively on ESPN+.

