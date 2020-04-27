ETSU bald eagle missing since Friday

A bald eagle from East Tennessee State University has gone missing, according to a Facebook post from ETSU Eagle Cams.

Noshi, a male bald eagle, was last seen Friday around 5 p.m.

Chief eagle watcher, Michelle France, said she fears the eagle is injured and unable to fly. France formed a search group Sunday at Winged Deer Park to help search for the missing eagle.

France asked anyone with access to a boat to help look along the shorelines.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has been contacted and is aware of the situation.

Anyone who spots the eagle should call 423-361-9895 or 423-385-4554.

