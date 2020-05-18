ETSU offering qualifying freshman free tuition for upcoming year

Qualifying incoming freshman can get free tuition to East Tennessee State University for the upcoming academic year, WJHL reported.

The university said that full-time freshman who are Tennessee residents and Tennessee Student Assistance Award (TSAA) and the Tennessee HOPE (Lottery) Scholarship would not have to pay tuition for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.

“They will not pay tuition for this upcoming academic year which tuition…is approximately $4,500 per semester. So, you’re looking at a savings of approximately $9,000,” said Caleb Bennett, the Assistant Director for Recruitment.

Students’ eligibility is based on information received from their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

“If we received their FAFSA, we are contacting them. For those students who have not put us down as a school on their FAFSA, they need to make sure they put ETSU as the school down on their FAFSA,” said Dr. Sam Mayhew, the Assistant VP for Student Life and Enrollment.

Mayhew said they wanted to give students something to look forward to.

