ETSU poll finds more than half of Tennesseans hesitating to return to normal life

A poll conducted by East Tennessee State University finds more than half of Tennesseans are concerned about returning to their pre-pandemic routines and activities.

According to a release from ETSU, the Applied Social Research Lab surveyed the 618 people from April 22 until May 1 about their thoughts on COVID-19 and reopening.

The three biggest concerns Tennesseans have regarding the virus are:

- Fear of themselves or a loved one getting the virus (33%)

- General concern over public health and the impact on the health care system (16%)

- The impact on the economy (13%)

According to the poll, about 10 percent of Tennesseans think the federal government has gone too far in their coronavirus plans, while 45 percent felt their actions were appropriate. The survey added that 49 percent believe the state's actions have been appropriate.

The survey showed that more than half of were hesitant to return to normal activities, with more than half saying they would not return to normal behavior unless cases decline significantly or if there have been no new cases for a period of time.

See the full results of the survey here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WJHL. All rights reserved.