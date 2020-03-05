Eagle euthanized after being hit by vehicle in Grainger County

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said an eagle was euthanized after being struck by a vehicle in Grainger County on Wednesday morning.

The agency said an officer was called out to a road in Grainger County for an injured bald eagle. The eagle was transported to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine for evaluation, but TWRA said they were forced to euthanize the animal.

TWRA said a necropsy was being performed and results will be available in a few weeks.

To learn more about bald eagles in Tennessee, go here.

