Early morning storms cause damage, power outages across East Tennessee

A strong line of storms moved across East Tennessee early Sunday morning.

The severe weather threat has moved east of East Tennessee and into North Carolina and Virginia, but many residents are left with the aftermath of the storms.

The storms were first reported in Cumberland County where more than 7,500 residents were without power.

Dispatch confirmed trees down on Highway 70 in the Pleasant Hill area of Cumberland County.

Crews with the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency asked residents to stay home and stay off the roads Sunday morning because of the debris on the roads in many areas.

Cumberland County EMA said the following areas had reported storm damage:

127 Riverview Dr. reported tree on neighbor house

565 Old state Rd. reports tree on neighbor house

231 Wilbanks Rd reported trees down on rd

105 Grace Hill Dr. reported neighbors new building destroyed

West Oak Ln. First house on right camper with damage

Poplar Lane- trees down

Browntown Rd.- numerous trees down

Taylors Chapel- numerous trees down

334 Deer Creek Dr. - tree on house

644 Maple Branch Rd. Roof caved in

I-40WB 317 Semi hauling mail on its side

Norman Dr. – trees down

The storms approached Knox County around 6 a.m. Officials with the Knoxville Utilities Board said there were more than 26,500 people without power due to the storms.

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, KUB said outages in the area have been reduced to 17,035. Crews are working quickly to get power restored for all residents. Click here for updates and to report an outage.

Multiple Knox County residents reported trees down.

Blount County Dispatch said there were multiple reports of trees and power lines down. Officials said power poles were uprooted on Lindsey Street in Alcoa.

In Sevierville, police-reported trees down on Snapp Road at Rivergate. The tree is completely blocking Snapp Road. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Officials reported a small tree down on Louisville Road at Allison Motor Craft, blocking one lane.

A WVLT viewer said a tree was uprooted near his trailer in Louisville, Tenn.

