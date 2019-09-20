Newborn screening helps family in fight to save baby

The joy of a newborn baby comes with news that an East Tennessee family will constantly have to battle for their own baby's survival.

Archer Fry's family is taking in all of the newborn baby moments they can. Grandmother Tina Fry describes Archer as the sweetest baby, but he's facing some not-so-sweet circumstances.

The Archers realized early on that little Archer had a problem. After a newborn screening, they learned that he had a rare genetic disorder. Dr. Austin Hamm was one who helped in figuring the diagnosis.

"Peroxisomal biogenesis disorder. In that past, that was also known as Zellweger spectrum disorder because there's a handful of related conditions," said Dr. Hamm.

At just 3 months Archer needs special medicine in order to help his liver function properly. Dr. Hamm explains that these early screenings are crucial in finding information like that for patients.

Archer's family continues to pray for "lots of good moments," traveling back and forth between home and hospitals all while hoping for a cure.

"It may not come in time to help Archer. But I would love to see it save other babies," said grandmother Tina Fry.

For more information and ways to help you can click these two links: Baby Archer's Facebook page. & the GFPD website.

