Early voting begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)-- Early voting in Tennessee's presidential primaries begins on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Voters can cast an early ballot from Wednesday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Click here for all Knox County voting locations.

Precinct 68E has been moved to the Cedar Bluff Branch Library at 9045 Cross Park Drive in Knoxville.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Feb. 25.

If you decide not to vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

