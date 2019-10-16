Early voting starts Wednesday in Knoxville

If you want to vote early in the November midterm election, now is the time. Early voting opens on Wednesday in Tennessee.

The polls are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

There are many races you will be voting in including the Knoxville Mayoral Race. Indya Kincannon and Eddie Mannis will be on the ballot for Mayor.

Lynne Fugate and Charles F. Lomax Jr., are on the ballot for City Council at Large Seat A.

David Hayes and Janet Testerman are on the ballot for City Council at Large Seat B.

Amy Midis and Amelia Parker are on the ballot for City Council at Large Seat C.

Charles Al-Bawi and Charles Thomas are vying for City District Council District 5.

As long as you are a registered voter in the state of Tennessee, you can vote at any location you choose in your county. On election day, you have to vote at your assigned voting location.

You must bring with you a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee, which can include a Tennessee driver's license or a Tennessee handgun carry permit. You can also bring a photo ID issued by the federal government, including a U.S. passport.

You can cast your ballot at five different locations:

• City-County Building: 400 Main Street

• Downtown West: 1645 Downtown West Blvd. Unit 40

• Love Kitchen: 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

• New Harvest Park: 4775 New Harvest Lane

• Meridian Baptist Church: 6513 Chapman Highway

• NEW Knoxville Expo Center: 5441 Clinton Highway (Opens Oct. 21 for Early Voting)

Early voting ends Oct. 31 and all voting locations will be closed by 5 pm, because of Halloween.

The schedule for Knox County early voting locations can be found here.

